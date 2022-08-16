Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $655.00 on Friday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $636.55 and its 200-day moving average is $664.24.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $2,142,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

