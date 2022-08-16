BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BIOLASE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

