StockNews.com Lowers Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $285.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $81,752.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $243,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,239 shares of company stock valued at $445,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.