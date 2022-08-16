Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.85. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 352.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

