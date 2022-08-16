Membership Collective Group (MCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Membership Collective Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. On average, analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $60,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Andrew Carnie sold 24,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $162,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $60,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,217 shares of company stock valued at $782,088. 73.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

