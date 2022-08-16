Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.56). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($7.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KOD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

KOD opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $627.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.89. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 693,915 shares of company stock worth $4,972,318. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.