Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $289,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

