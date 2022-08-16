Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.03). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $273.71 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07).

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,915.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,125,045 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,940,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after buying an additional 161,930 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 881,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,513,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

