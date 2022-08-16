Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Life Time Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NYSE LTH opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

