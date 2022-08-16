Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Roblox in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

