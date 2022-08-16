Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Roblox Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

