Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Paul F. Truex acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.