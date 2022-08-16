Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

MIST stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $212.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.77. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul F. Truex acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

