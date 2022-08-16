Argonaut Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.58.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.56 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

