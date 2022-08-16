Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I cut their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

REFI stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 163,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

