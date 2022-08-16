Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

MARA opened at $17.65 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.