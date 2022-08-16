Altus Group Limited Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIF. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

AIF stock opened at C$55.58 on Monday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 198.50.

In other news, Senior Officer James Hannon acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$95,910.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

