Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NeoGames S.A. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NeoGames in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lee now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for NeoGames’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NeoGames Stock Performance

NGMS opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $401.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeoGames

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in NeoGames by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in NeoGames by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in NeoGames by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

