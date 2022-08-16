Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NeoGames S.A. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NeoGames in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lee now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for NeoGames’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
NeoGames Stock Performance
NGMS opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $401.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.59.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
