KeyCorp Weighs in on SciPlay Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for SciPlay’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.54 on Monday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

