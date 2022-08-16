Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Otter Tail in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $81.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

