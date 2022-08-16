SunOpta Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STKL. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $11.20 on Monday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SunOpta by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,797.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,625 shares of company stock worth $4,481,354. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

