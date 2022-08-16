Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.86.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$194.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

