Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for POET Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

POET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

POET Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

Shares of POET opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.62. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POET. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

