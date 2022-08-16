Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Boosted by Analyst

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OLMA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Shares of OLMA opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

