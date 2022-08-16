Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Issued By KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,983,000 after buying an additional 62,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

