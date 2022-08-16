Lifesci Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BELLUS Health in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of BLU opened at C$15.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.72.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

