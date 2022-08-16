Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sempra’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sempra in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.64 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.