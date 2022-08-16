Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Issued By B. Riley

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextNav in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NN. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded NextNav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NextNav Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

NextNav stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $299.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,640,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextNav news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 196,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $547,038.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,916,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,246,848.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,136,331 shares of company stock worth $18,657,789. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Further Reading

