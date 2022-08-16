Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

