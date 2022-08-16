Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Boosted by Raymond James

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$217.86.

BYD opened at C$194.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.80. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$267.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

