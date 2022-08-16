Plug Power Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of PLUG opened at $29.96 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

