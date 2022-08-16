Youdao (DAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.
Youdao Stock Performance
Shares of DAO stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $619.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
