Arco Platform (ARCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Arco Platform to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $494.78 million, a P/E ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 0.73. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

