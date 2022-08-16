Caleres (CAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Caleres has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.20-$4.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.20-4.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caleres Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,248 shares of company stock worth $1,659,624. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

