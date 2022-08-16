Kohl’s (KSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.45-$6.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.45-6.85 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $175,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $756,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

