Paycor HCM (PYCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Paycor HCM to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -39.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at $106,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at $215,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

