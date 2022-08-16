Paycor HCM (PYCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Paycor HCM to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
PYCR opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -39.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM
In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
Featured Stories
