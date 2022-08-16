J. M. Smucker (SJM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. J. M. Smucker has set its FY23 guidance at $7.85-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $7.85-$8.25 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 69.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

