Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $38.00

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yelp Stock Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,883 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.