SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Trading Up 0.9 %

SJW Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SJW opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

