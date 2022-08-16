Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €86.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Brenntag Price Performance

FRA BNR opened at €70.46 ($71.90) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.38. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.40).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

