Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €59.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KGX stock opened at €43.97 ($44.87) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.40. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.