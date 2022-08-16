Analysts Set HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Target Price at $762.90

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $762.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMSVF shares. Peel Hunt cut HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

HomeServe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

