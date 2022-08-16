Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives $301.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

MNGPF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.