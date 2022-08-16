888 (LON:888) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.47) price objective on the stock.

888 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 547.14 ($6.61).

888 Trading Up 9.7 %

888 stock opened at GBX 156.60 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 131.40 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($5.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £698.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.69.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

