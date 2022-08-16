Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Sylogist Stock Performance
Shares of CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$7.41 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sylogist
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
Featured Articles
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.