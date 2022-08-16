Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$7.41 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylogist

Sylogist Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,000. In other news, Director Janice P. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,681.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.40. Also, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,000.

(Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

