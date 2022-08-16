Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $2,388.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,388.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($164.33) to £137 ($165.54) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Performance

KRYAY stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $92.32 and a 1-year high of $150.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.