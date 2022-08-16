Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £138.20 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £138.20 ($166.99) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.25) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £145.32 ($175.59).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £106.85 ($129.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,403.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,949.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £18.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.18. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a fifty-two week high of £162.75 ($196.65).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

