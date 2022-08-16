Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $23.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

KLPEF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

