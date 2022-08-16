Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAX. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

SAX opened at €45.20 ($46.12) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a one year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

