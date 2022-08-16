Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT at $152.78

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.78.

QUILF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quilter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of QUILF stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.