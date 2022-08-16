Analysts Set Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Target Price at $593.67

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $53.83 on Friday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.